President Trump says he disagrees with Gov. Kemp’s decision to reopen certain businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Donald Trump mentioned Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s directive to begin reopening select businesses as early as Friday during a news conference.
President Trump stated that he thought the governor’s order was too soon and could be in violation of the suggested guidelines from the White House. President Trump continued to say that it was up to governors to do what they thought was best.
“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase 1 guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said.
You can watch the news conference below:
Gov. Kemp tweeted Wednesday night that he did have a conversation with President Trump about Georgia’s plan.
In one of Gov. Kemp’s tweets, he states “our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians.”
Gov. Kemp stated Monday that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologist, hair designers, nail care artists, their respective schools and massage therapists can begin basic operations on Friday, April 24.
According to the governor’s office, minimum basic operations include but are not limited to screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves, separating workplaces by six feet, teleworking if possible and staggered shifts.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, with specific social distancing guidelines and sanitation mandates.
Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.