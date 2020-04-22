Police ask for help finding Sparks girl

Myrical VanAvery has been missing since last Thursday. (Source: Family)
April 22, 2020

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - Sparks Police Chief Bob Myers said Wednesday that his department has been looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last Thursday.

She left her home in the middle of the night, and her family is very concerned about her safety, since they don’t know where she may be, according to Myers.

Her family put out a poster with Myrical's picture.
Myers said that Myrical VanAvery left her home, and there is no evidence to indicate that foul play was involved.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we need the public’s help to find this young girl,” Myers said. “Any time a young girl is away from her family, and they don’t know her whereabouts, she could be in danger.”

If you have any information about VanAvery’s whereabouts, call Sparks Police at (229) 549-8211 or your local law enforcement.

