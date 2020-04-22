Phoebe: Wednesday COVID-19 numbers ‘trending in the right direction’

“For the first time in weeks, we had fewer COVID patients (104) than non-COVID patients (105) in our Albany hospital this morning," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “We are certainly trending in the right direction, but we also know that could change quickly. We are generally pleased with our current levels of staffing and supplies, and we are confident we can continue to meet the healthcare needs of our region – providing the comprehensive, quality care the people of southwest Georgia expect and deserve from Phoebe – for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency and beyond.”