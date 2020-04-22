Phoebe: Wednesday COVID-19 numbers ‘trending in the right direction’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, April 22, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said their daily COVID-19 numbers are starting to “trend in the right direction.”
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 174 test results throughout the health system. The hospital system said that number includes 135 negative results and 38 positives, including one additional death of a positive COVID-19 patient.
“For the first time in weeks, we had fewer COVID patients (104) than non-COVID patients (105) in our Albany hospital this morning," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “We are certainly trending in the right direction, but we also know that could change quickly. We are generally pleased with our current levels of staffing and supplies, and we are confident we can continue to meet the healthcare needs of our region – providing the comprehensive, quality care the people of southwest Georgia expect and deserve from Phoebe – for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency and beyond.”
As of Wednesday, here are all the Phoebe COVID-19 related numbers:
- Total Positive Results – 2,151
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 16
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 97
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 25
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 126
- Total Negative Results – 4,056
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,481
Phoebe is recommending the following to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases:
- Wear a mask at work and in public at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not congregate in groups and always maintain a distance of six feet from others when you are in public.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
