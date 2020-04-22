NextEra: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $421 million.
The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.38 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period.
NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.20 per share.
NextEra shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 15%. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE