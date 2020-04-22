NextEra Energy Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $220 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.39.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $212 million in the period.
NextEra Energy Partners shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP