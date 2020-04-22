Neighbor, family concerned after Cordele shootings

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, two people were shot and hospitalized in separate shootings in Cordele, now, one of the victims has been identified.
Terribe Smith, 26, was taken to the hospital after police responded to a shots fired called in the 600 block of West 23rd Avenue Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Terribe’s mom, Lawanda Smith, said she had just spoken with her son before he was on his way to work.
“I’m mad. Like, to come over here and see my child shot like, he had just left me," said Lawanda. “I just don’t understand how somebody that’s working ain’t got no feud and don’t mess with nobody, just work and come home, that can just come home from work and get shot and beat with a gun. I’m not understanding that. And I’m mad because I don’t have any answer to who did it."
Just a few hours before that shooting, officers responded to the 300 block of West 14th Avenue and found that a 13-year-old boy was shot.
One neighbor said Cordele just isn’t what it used to be.
“It used to be lovely, but it’s not lovely now because you got a shooting here then you got a shooting up there on the 24. It’s just ugly,” said Cordele resident Walter Frank Coleman.
Coleman said he saw it all unfold while he was on his porch.
“It started from back down here by my house and come up and went around the corner around that and it sounded like a war gathering. Bam, bam, bam," Coleman explained.
The 13-year-old was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment.
Lawanda said gun violence has gotten out of hand nowadays. She thinks something needs to be done and done fast.
“These children don’t have anything to do. Someone’s child could have gotten shot. I can tell them how to run their community, but I think they need to clean it up,” said Smith.
Lawanda’s cousin, Kimberly Smith, said people have more to worry about with the coronavirus, and that guns just need to be taken away.
“Take them all and melt them down, turn them into something. I know it is other things that kill people but their guns is more powerful than anything,” said Kimberly.
“We just need to stop killing each other, man, over little simple stuff,” said Coleman.
Terribe’s mother said he’s in stable condition.
WALB News 10 is working to find out how the 13-year-old is doing.
As of now, Cordele police have arrested a 27-year-old as well as a second suspect in connection to the shooting of the 13-year-old. No names have been released at this time.
Police said no information on a suspect in Terribe’s case will be released at this time due to conflicting information.
The Cordele Police Department does not think the two shootings are related. Police are asking that if anyone has any additional information to please contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 273-3102.
