Moultrie Fire Department 'humbled’ by community’s support during COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - During these unprecedented times, Moultrie city leaders say the community has shown great unity.
Moultrie Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said the COVID-19 crisis can be a very isolating time for firefighters, as they practice social distancing and other safety measures.
Thibodeau said the past several weeks, local restaurants donated snacks and meals to them.
He said the community’s continued outpouring of support amazes him.
He said in those times, they feel connected again.
“The outpouring of support has been nice and has been humbling, to say the least. I mean it really is bringing the community closer together. There is always a silver lining no matter how bad it can be,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said he hopes to start implementing normal operations by May 1.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.