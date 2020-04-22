Landstar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $40.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.04.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.
The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $927.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.7 million.
Landstar shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $98.80, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.
