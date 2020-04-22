‘I am just blessed’: Recovering coronavirus survivor was also battling 2 other potentially deadly viruses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Corey Silas is 31-years-old and has spent 32 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital battling the coronavirus.
“I just wasn’t feeling well, so I just so happen to go by the hospital one day and things escalated and I was there from that point on," explained Silas.
Corey said it is a complete and total miracle that he survived COVID-19 and two other life-threatening viruses.
“I am just blessed, not only did I have coronavirus, I had an extreme case of pneumonia and MRSA. So I am just blessed and thankful to God to know I survived something, not just something, I survived three things that a lot of people don’t recover from," said Silas.
After not being able to have visitors in the hospital, Corey said he relied on his family and his faith in God.
“I just always had it in my heart and I had a couple of talks with God just to make sure my faith was where it needed to be. Each and every opportunity to talk with my siblings and facetime my parents and my fiancée, I had every bit of motivation to make it home," said Silas.
As Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to reopen some non-essential businesses, Corey said he wants everyone to take precautions.
“If the governor does open up things, please still practice social distancing, please remember what is more important, which is your children, your family, your siblings and just do what you have to do to make sure you remain safe. Even if he does open up things, I am still going to stay isolated a little bit," said Silas.
