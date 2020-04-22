Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No one plays as much on the PGA Tour as rising star Sungjae Im. He has played in nine countries and 19 U.S. states since his rookie-of-the-year season. And now the 22-year-old from South Korea is grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Im has been staying with a family friend in Tampa, Florida, since golf was shut down on March 13. He says he's thankful Florida has kept golf courses open and is playing just about every day. He also has time to try something new — fishing. Im says he recently caught some catfish and now wants to try deep-sea fishing.