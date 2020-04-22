Health expert provides safety tips for visiting reopened businesses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts stress the importance of staying cautious as some businesses begin to reopen Friday.
Brian Dawson, the chief nursing officer at South Georgia Medical Center, said that there’s no “all clear” sign with COVID-19. He said he believes it’s good people are getting back to some type of normalcy, but they have to be aware and cannot let their guard down.
“I recommend some specific suggestions, those placed by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. Wear masks in public or around people, if you are exercising outside or in public, maintain a distance between people, cough in a tissue and proper handwashing,” said Dawson.
Dawson said he has seen proof that social distancing has helped to decrease the spread and that’s giving people false comfort. He said it’s very important everyone keeps following the safety protocols.
The fight against the virus is not over.
