First-year nurse goes from caring for surgical patients to COVID-19 patients at Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time in weeks, Phoebe reported Wednesday that it had fewer COVID patients (104) than non-COVID patients (105) in its Albany hospital.
One nurse treating critically sick COVID-19 patients said he is still in his first six months of nursing.
“It’s just really up and down,” Chandler Larkin, a registered nurse, said. “These patients are usually really, really sick, or they excel really well.”
Larkin is less than six months into his first year of nursing at Phoebe.
He has been working in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.
“Going straight to critical care is a really big endeavor,” he said. “You’ve really got to want to do it.”
Larkin said he has wanted to do this since ninth grade.
For the past several weeks, instead of treating critically sick surgical patients, Larkin has instead been treating patients with the coronavirus.
"It's a lot different from pre-COVID nursing, we like to say," he said.
To minimize exposure, they wear more personal protective equipment and double and triple check that they have the supplies they need before going in a patient’s room.
"It really tests your teamwork," Larkin said. "When you go in a room, and you poke your head out the door, you find that people are there to help you."
Larkin said the impact of the virus and the isolation that comes along with it for patients has been difficult.
“They’re there, and they have no family,” he said. “So, you are their source of health care.”
He said that he tries his best to keep in touch with patients' families as much as possible.
"If my mother or my father or any of my family was in the bed, I'd like them to call anytime," Larkin said.
As for post-COVID nursing, whenever that may happen, Larkin said he thinks things will be much different than before.
"After all this stuff's over, we're going to feel so exposed if we don't wear a gown, two pairs of gloves, an N95 with a shield over it," he said.
However, he said the relationships the health care teams have built during this crisis will carry over as well.
"Nurses, physicians, NPs (nurse practitioners), we're all super close now," Larkin said. "We were before, but there's a different bond now."
Phoebe said Wednesday that its nursing residency program for first-year nurses has not been put on hold.
Leaders are getting creative, using things like online classes to avoid in-person meetings for now.
