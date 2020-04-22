First National Bank to livestream women’s empowerment event

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Women across Southwest Georgia will still gather for a women’s empowerment event Thursday.
First National Bank will be hosting its third annual "Women in the Workforce" event through live stream this year.
Organizer Lorenda Smith said there is a special addition they’ve added.
Smith said since they won’t have lunch at the event this year, they’ve added a place on their website where you can donate lunch to a woman in health care.
She said they wanted to make sure women are still recognized this year, even with the pandemic going on.
“Just to come together and maybe see ladies that they don’t get to see very often. Of course, they’ve met people that literally work right in the community with them that they had never had the opportunity to meet, and we just wanted to continue the time for these women to be encouraged and know that they’re not in this alone,” said Smith.
TV Personality and Wigham native, April Pelhan, will be the guest speaker.
Smith said it’s important for them to have a successful working woman who is also local.
The livestream will be Thursday from noon- 1 p.m.
