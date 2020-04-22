First COVID-19 death reported in Irwin Co

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Health has confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths of residents of the South Health District, including the first for Irwin County.
One individual was a resident of Irwin County and the second individual was a resident of Lowndes County.
The Irwin County individual was an 80-year old woman with underlying medical conditions who was hospitalized. The Lowndes individual was a 74-year old woman with underlying medical conditions that was not hospitalized.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We want to continue to encourage everyone to take every precaution possible to slow the spread of this disease.”
The South Health District said this brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the South Health District to 21.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.