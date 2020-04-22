Increasing clouds and seasonable Today. A First Alert Weather Day begins midday Thursday and ends in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have all of South Georgia in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. Those threat break down with a 30% chance of Damaging winds, 15% chance of Large Hail and Flash Flooding and a 10% chance of Tornadoes. The greatest threat will be between 2pm and 8pm Thursday. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected. Sunny and warmer Friday. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms on a hotter Saturday then cooler Sunday and drier into Monday.