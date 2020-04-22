500 families fed during Albany organization’s food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five-hundred families now have food thanks to the Lord’s Pantry in Albany.
Cars lined the streets in hopes to get a food box at the Hope Center Wednesday morning.
Ken Bevel, the pastor of connections and local missions at Sherwood Baptist Church, asks that you to have certain things ready to make the line move quickly.
“Just have your ID ready, your trunk open and so we want to try to maintain that social distancing as much as we can," explained Bevel.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank provided the food.
Bevel said it’s an amazing feeling to help the community in these hard times.
“We have a number of volunteers here, people that are rolling in. I reminded our volunteers this morning that people are hurting and so we just want to be a help to them in this time of need," said Bevel.
Bevel encourages you to stay positive right now and try to spread positivity when you can.
“Be a grace giver during this time. A lot of people are hurting, a lot of people are dealing with things that are inside their home, outside their home. So, be that person that gives extra grace during this time of need," said Bevel.
The Lord’s Pantry will have another food distribution at the Hope Center Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Hope Center is located at 925 Pine Avenue.
