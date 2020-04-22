Downtown Thomasville restaurant owners not ready to fully reopen

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two restaurant owners in Thomasville said they aren’t ready to reopen inside seating to the public just yet.
This after Gov. Brian Kemp announced restaurants will be allowed to re-open next Monday, under social distancing and sanitation mandates.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop and Liam's Restaurant have been making ends meet in downtown Thomasville.
Since speaking with them almost a month ago, Jessica Little, owner of Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop, said they’ve had to make a lot of changes.
“We’ve had to really pivot and almost reinvent our business over the last 30 days. Anything that we can to add value and try to keep the doors open,” said Little.
Brunch specials, at home meal kits and family style meals, just to name a few of their additions.
In March, both restaurants’ sales were down about 70 percent, now they’ve gone back up by about 10 to 20 percent.
“We’re clawing back. It’s okay for right now, but it’s definitely not going to sustain us in the long run,” said Little.
“It’s been going as well as I feel it can go. Thomasville has been incredibly supportive,” said Rhonda Foster, owner of Liam’s Restaurant.
She said she’s ready to get to her business back in full swing, but that will take some time.
“With the governor’s announcement, we are not going to open on Monday. We don’t feel like there’s enough protocol in place from the governor or the Georgia Restaurant Association,” said Foster.
Little and Foster both said they aren’t confident in the guidelines set by the state so far to open inside seating.
They want to ensure the safety of their staff.
“By opening, are we going to be losing some of our curbside business because people may be concerned about people being inside and might not want to order then? And with having to take out half of our tables, have the server wear masks and gloves. Use disposable cutlery and plates,” said Foster.
Foster said all of these measures could incur more costs for them over time.
Both owners said sticking to curbside pick-up and to-go orders is the safer option right now.
“It’s just not in our best interest to rush the opening if we don’t even have specifics coming down from the state level yet on what would be required,” Foster told WALB.
“As a business owner, I don’t think I really have enough information to protect our community and our staff at this point,” said Little.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.