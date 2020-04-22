Decatur County: Traffic Shifting at Bainbridge Bypass

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Drivers who travel the US 84 Business/East Shotwell Street and US 84/Bainbridge bypass intersection are about to move to a new road alignment and traffic signal.
The shift is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, April 23, subject to change based on weather and/or the contractor’s schedule.
The move will take all drivers entering or exiting the bypass to a new traffic signal.
The signal will prevent conflicting traffic from running simultaneously, which can help reduce crashes.
The contractor for the intersection improvement project is Oxford Construction Co. of Albany and the current completion date is June 30.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.