3-D printer helps provide supplies to local health centers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia airman has been making face shields and ear reliefs for those on the frontlines, battling COVID-19, an idea born out of gratitude for local health professionals.
Mathew Garner said his mom and sister, who are doctors, inspired him.
Garner donated 150 shields and 500 ear reliefs to the South Georgia Medical Center, a cancer clinic and an urgent care center. He said he does a lot of electronic repairs as a hobby and is a bit of a maker, so he was familiar with the process.
“It’s like, really these cool experiences you get kinda coming out and helping, and you get to meet all these people you’ve never met," said Garner.
Garner currently has three 3-D printers and the machine takes about 30 minutes to produce. He’s said he’s been getting help from others who have printers at home.
If you’re interested in helping Garner with supplies or printing, you can email him at garnerm91@gmail.com or donate to his GoFundMe .
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.