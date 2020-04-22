Businesses in Moultrie supporting frontline workers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in Moultrie are stepping up to show their support for frontline workers.
Waffle House is one business that’s taking action.
Through their new initiative, "Adopt a Hero," people can now contribute to their cause.
By donating $8, you can donate any meal to show your gratitude for frontline workers.
District Manager Cam Barfield said their goal is to feed as many first responders in Colquitt County for as long as they can.
He said the community has already shown tremendous amounts of support.
“It’s been rewarding for me and it’s also been kind of eye-opening as to just how strong our community is. I just hope the people we’re feeding realize that they’re being supported,” said Barfield.
Both locations in Moultrie are participating in Adopt a Hero.
You call either location listed below to donate money towards a meal for a first responder:
- 490 N Veterans Pkwy N, Moultrie, GA 31788 at (229) 217-4853
- 1900 1st Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 at (229) 985-5060
