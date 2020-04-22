Boys & Girls Club welcoming guests during Facebook Live

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club wants to make sure its members reach their full potential, no matter the circumstance.
Boys & Girls Clubs will host a Facebook Live with the 66th U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice. Club alumnus Dr. Yashika Edwards will also join.
Club CEO Marvin Laster said the five youth of the year candidates are preparing questions to ask the women during the virtual career fair.
“These young people will be asking them questions that they have that are burning in their hearts and minds that they may want further insight on," said Laster.
Laster said he plans to continue to reach out to prominent people, alumni and celebrities to take part in these virtual events for students.
“We are always looking for ways to provide them with the opportunity to reach their full potential. We want to make sure they are always safe, supported, prepared and ready. This is just an ongoing effort in ensuring that they have these resources," explained Laster.
The club wants to encourage students to stay strong during these difficult times.
“Hope is not canceled, hope has not been postponed, hope is still here. As long as we are maintaining the faith and maintaining that hope, this is just another challenge that we will all get through together," encouraged Laster.
The Facebook Live will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch it on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Facebook page.
