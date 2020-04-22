Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
To date, there have been 36 COVID-19 deaths. On Tuesday, the hospital system reported 35 deaths.
Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 361
- Total Negative Results – 1,061
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 254
- Total Deaths – 36
Archbold Pinetree screening site:
- Total Positive Patients – 127
- Total Negative Results – 530
Positive cases at each facility on this date:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 36
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 25
