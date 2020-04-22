Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 4:29 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 36 COVID-19 deaths. On Tuesday, the hospital system reported 35 deaths.

Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total Positive Results – 361
  • Total Negative Results – 1,061
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 254
  • Total Deaths – 36

Archbold Pinetree screening site:

  • Total Positive Patients – 127
  • Total Negative Results – 530

Positive cases at each facility on this date:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 36
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 25

