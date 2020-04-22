Additional COVID-19 death reported in Turner Co.

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported an additional COVID-19 death in Turner County.
The individual was a 63-year old male with underlying medical conditions and they were hospitalized.
“We are truly saddened to learn of the passing of another resident of South Health District,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “Our hearts go out to this individual’s family and loved ones.”
The South Health District said this brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Health District to 19.
