Workers express safety concerns at Tyson Foods plant in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB reached out to Tyson Foods asking whether they can confirm if there have been COVID-19 cases at the Vienna plant.
“Since this is an ever-changing situation, we’re not sharing specific numbers. But the measures we have in place at Camilla are also in place at Vienna,” a Tyson Foods spokesperson said.
WALB asked for further clarification and we are waiting to hear back.
For more than a month, employees at the Tyson Foods Vienna facility have expressed their concerns to WALB News 10.
They report numerous cases.
Representatives with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said the Vienna complex is a non-union plant.
However, Edgar Fields, president of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, said they’ve been in contact with several employees from that location.
Fields said they’ll have a statement on this matter, later this week.
WALB also reached out to the plant’s complex manager and the Georgia Department of Health for comment and have yet to hear back.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.