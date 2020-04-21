Woman dragged as car stolen in Thomas Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - At approximately 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, authorities said Dionte Cowart carjacked a motor vehicle from its owner in downtown Boston, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Cowart was arrested Monday afternoon by the sheriff’s office for carjacking, robbery by force and two counts of aggravated assault.
The sheriff’s office said during his attempt to flee in the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle was dragged, causing injuries to her right arm.
Cowart fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and later wrecked on old Quitman Road in Thomas County.
Thomas County deputies, Georgia State troopers, Boston police officers and Thomas County narcotics agents found the vehicle and were able to take Cowart into custody without incident.
The victim was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital by EMS treated and released.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Boston Police Department.
