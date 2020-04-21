What you need to know before heading to a Feeding the Valley food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank wants to make sure you follow certain rules that are in place when you come to one of its food distributions.
Feeding the Valley will feed close to 3,000 families this week through its food distributions.
Feeding the Valley Site Manager Cheryl Maddox said people need to remember to stay in their cars at all times and make sure their trunk is popped as staff approached with the food box.
“If you know that you are coming to get food, go ahead and clean space out. Just move things around. I don’t think it would be that hard to do that and then to have the trunk ready,” said Maddox.
Maddox also said that everyone has to be in a car to receive the food boxes, no one will be served unless they are in a car. She said these rules are in place to ensure everyone stays safe.
“The only way this is going to be successful is if everybody does what they need to do,” said Maddox.
Maddox thanks all the agencies and volunteers that are helping make the food distributions possible.
“The fact that they are willing to step up to help somebody else in this time, I am getting a lot of phone calls of people wanting to help and I appreciate that,” said Maddox.
Maddox said it’s important for the community to stay positive and be grateful for the food that they are recovering.
“You may not like one or two things but if it is free, there is no reason to complain. If you’re not happy about it, honestly, if it is not needed, then let somebody who really does need it and really going to appreciate it be able to get help for their family and themselves,” requested Maddox.
To find out when the next distribution will take place, visit Feeding the Valley’s Facebook page.
