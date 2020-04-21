VPD: Dad charged with leaving baby alone in car

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, at approximately 4:30 pm, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officers responded to Lowes on North St. Augustine Road for a 911 call of a child being left unattended in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and the child, who was later found to be just under 1-year-old. The vehicle was running and the air conditioner was on.
Officers waited outside with the child for 15-20 minutes to see if the guardian would return. After waiting, officers then entered the business and found the child’s father, Jeffery Jackson, who was inside the store shopping.
He was detained and later taken to Lowndes County Jail on the charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct.
The child’s mother responded to the scene and took custody of the child, according to police.
“We are grateful for the citizen who witnessed this incident and notified us immediately. This was a dangerous situation, and there is never a reason to leave a child alone in a vehicle," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
