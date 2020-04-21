Thomas University providing new program for students to ‘level up’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Unemployment rates are rising because of COVID-19 and because of this, Thomas University (TU) is adding something special to assist their students during this time.
Students whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, can now be eligible for TU's career stimulus program called "Level Up."
“It’s a very indefinite period. People don’t know exactly when they can go back to work, but I think they feel like they have to choose between their health and a paycheck,” Dr. Andy Sheppard, TU president, said.
Sheppard said he doesn’t have the answer to these hardships, but he decided the university can help their students make a long term investment.
“Its outside of the normal operations of the college. If somebody can demonstrate that they have lost employment because of the coronavirus, we have knocked 30 percent off of our undergraduate online tuition,” said Dr. Sheppard.
This online tuition discount applies to part-time and full-time students.
Sheppard said aiding students in this way can also give them a sense of normalcy during such a strange time in our world.
“It’s not a big thing, and it’s certainly not a paycheck, but it’s nice to know that every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, you need to log on and at least see some people and work on something common. This is a program that is explicit outreach to people who have lost their jobs because of the virus. Of no fault of their own,” said Sheppard.
TU will continue this program for the next three semesters, until Spring 2021.
They will then assess where the state of this virus and the economy are.
He tells me this is part of their job as educators, and this is the least they could do.
“But you just stand humbled in a tough time to watch people come together and do their best to kind of lift everybody else up. It’s an extraordinary step, but it seems to make sense because it’s a extraordinary time,” said Sheppard.
