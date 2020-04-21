South Ga. wedding planning company impacted by Covid-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Typically, this time of year is a very busy one for wedding and party planners.
However, COVID-19 has put a halt on what’s supposed to be a memorable day in people’s lives.
“It is very devastating to have to listen to a bride tell me that they have to change or postpone or cancel something that they have been probably dreaming about for years or even their lifetime," said Jame Lawrence, owner of the Lawrence Event Planning Company.
It is that special moment that couples dream about and Lawrence Event Planning Company helps bring to life.
The company’s last planned wedding took place at the beginning of March before the pandemic began to impact the country.
Since then, about eight weddings and other events like prom, have been cancelled.
Lawrence said it’s about a 25 to $35,000 loss and about $8,000 directly for the company.
"The wedding planning business is a very vender driven industry. When a wedding gets cancelled, so do the caterers, florists, venues, DJs, photographers, the entire network or business gets cancelled, " explained Lawrence.
Based in Valdosta, the Lawrence Event Planning Company handles everything from start to finish and usually takes about a full year to plan. They also specialize in local community social events.
During this time, the company is coping by staying busy and using the time to plan for next year weddings and other events. It currently has a wedding scheduled for July and staff hope to see that bride walk down the aisle.
For couples dealing with COVID-19 as a wedding crasher, Lawrence has a special message for you.
“I would tell all my brides or any couple that is also stuck or lost in this moment, it’s OK, don’t panic. I know you have been working on this for a long time," encouraged Lawrence. "But the trouble will not last and it will pass and you will be able to walk down the aisle with your special person and exchange your vows. This is something nobody could predict, just have faith.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.