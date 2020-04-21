2 separate Cordele shootings leave 2 injured

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) responded to two separate shootings Tuesday, according to a press release.
Teen shot:
Police said they were called to the 300 block of West 14th Avenue around 2:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
When CPD arrived, they said a 13-year-old boy had been shot and was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment.
Officers did arrest a 27-year-old man in reference to this incident.
Due to how early on in the investigation the department is, police said no additional information will be given at this time.
Unknown offender:
A little over an hour later, police were called to the 600 block of West 23rd Avenue in reference to a separate shooting.
Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. At the scene, they said they discovered a 26-year-old man was shot.
The victim was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital to be treated, CPD reported.
Police said the offender is unknown at this time but they are actively investigating this case.
Anyone with any information on either case is urged to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.