Senior of the Day: Haley Hallford

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor tennis team is known for capturing state titles.
And this season, they were shaping up to prove it once again.
Leading the charge was their only senior, Haley Hallford.
Haley’s strong presence on the double court helped the Knights capture the state title in 2019.
With the undefeated start to the Knights season, it looked as if Deerfield had a shot at defending their title.
But with Everything taking place with the recent Pandemic, it seems Haley won’t get the chance to reclaim that statues.
But her team will forever be greatful of the footsteps she’s leaving behind.
“She was the one that would always rally our troops," said head Girls Tennis coach Meredith Gruhl. "You know, get everyone on the court in time for practice. She just was like, my second in command really. For two years she’s been the oldest with youngsters. Just teaching them what it’s all about, work ethic, getting the job done.”
Haley will not be pursuing her tennis career in college.
But she’s helped the Knights stay in a strong lead for the next season.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.