PruittHealth Center in Lowndes Co. under Code Red

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - According to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Community Health, there are almost 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases of residents in long-term facilities across Georgia.
PruittHealth Crestwood in Lowndes County currently has 70 patients and seven have tested positive.
So far, three residents have been transferred to the Palmyra facility in Dougherty County.
As more testing comes back positive, more residents may be transferred.
The company continues to implement infection control protocols by cleaning and sanitizing frequently and providing health screenings to staff or vendors who have contact with the residents.
The facility also has an air scrubber installed that is cleaning the air constantly.
“One thing we have done at PruittHealth is that we are aggressively testing our residents and patients. Any test we can get our hands on, we are testing patients and any staff who has come into contact with them," said Neil Pruitt, CEO and Chairman of PruittHealth.
When there’s a positive case, families are contacted and advised about the results. The results are back between 24 to 48 hours, depending on where it’s processed.
In hot spot locations like the Palmyra facility, residents are getting tested again and a lot are showing signs of recovery.
Pruitt said the majority of their residents are asymptomatic.
“It is a gut-wrenching moment when you... learn that another facility or another patient has tested positive. Especially when there’s a death, our hearts go out to the family members. We know this is a scary time,” said Pruit.
PruittHealth has an Emergency Operations Center that is open 24/7 and staff can answer family questions or even connect them to their loved ones by scheduling a family video chat at 855-742-5983.
They receive about 500 calls per day and they have scheduled more than 5,000 video chats.
PruittHealth is also looking to hire 2,000 employees. For more details, visit the organization’s website.
