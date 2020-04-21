One man hospitalized in Sylvester shoot out

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Sylvester Police continue to investigate a shooting on North Madison Street that sent one man to the hospital.
The Sylvester Police Department (SPD) said they got the call around 11:00 Sunday night.
Police describe the scene as a shoot out between two men in their twenties, possibly over a woman.
“From what I can gather, he was seeing this girl over on North Madison, and he got upset because she had another male friend over there," said Lt. Doug Brooks of SPD.
Brooks said only one of the men was shot, and was hit three or four times in the legs.
Police tell us the injured man drove himself a few blocks to the 700 block of West Pinson Street.
That’s when SPD was called, and he was taken to the hospital.
We are working to get an update on his condition.
The other man turned himself in, and police said both men could face charges.
