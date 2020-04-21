Officer hit by police cruiser during pursuit of suspect in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured while chasing after a suspect in Cordele Tuesday, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).
Police said they responded to assist Georgia State Patrol troopers who were looking for a person who ran from them during a traffic stop just before 7 p.m.
The suspect, according to CPD, ran into and then out of a residence near 9th Street and 16th Avenue.
While an officer was chasing the suspect on foot, a police cruiser, also pursuing the suspect, accidentally hit the officer that was running, police reported.
CPD said the injured officer was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital and has since been released after receiving treatment.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to the Cordele Police Department.
