Next round of severe storms Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice spring conditions continue across SWGA. Although clouds increase quiet weather holds tomorrow. As a potent storm system pushes east wetter and stormy weather arrives Thursday.
Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. All of SGA is outlined in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather with threats of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Timing on this storm system will be during the afternoon into Thursday evening.
Dry with warm 80s Friday. For the weekend isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms likely with a fast moving system. Possibly a few strong storms but not a wash out. Highs upper 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday while lows hold around 60.
Dry early week with rain back by Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.