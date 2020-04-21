Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society seeing rise in pet adoptions

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As many struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Moultrie organization said they’re finding more success than before.
Since the shelter-in-place order went into effect because of COVID-19, 60 pet adoptions took place at Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society.
Around 110 animals were taken to a rescue center.
Director Drew Durham said that’s an increase from this time last year.
“You’re stuck at home all day, you kind of get the idea of what it’s like to be stuck in a shelter. So, it puts you in the same frame of mind. You may be more sympathetic to our shelter animals,” said Durham.
Durham believes this time of isolation appears to have opened people's hearts to shelter animals.
“They realize they’ve got the time now to commit to developing a bond with an animal and training them and getting everything ready. And getting them comfortable and ready in a new home. So when they go back to work, there will be limited interruption or negative response,” said Durham.
He said they’ve modified their policies to keep the shelter open.
Durham said appointments must be made to adopt.
They'll bring the animals outside for you to interact with.
“That’s been a big benefit to us as well because we’ve been able to get the dogs bathed ahead of time to give them a good, positive foot forward. It’s just helped the overall experience, you’ve got a good, clean dog coming out of the kennel. He’s happy to see people,” said Durham.
Durham said this pandemic allowed them to find ways to improve the quality of the shelter.
“It’s been a good learning experience for us at this time. You know, we’re trying to take the best we can out of a negative situation," said Durham.
