Manhattan Associates: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.
The business software company posted revenue of $153.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.
Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $541 million to $565 million.
Manhattan Associates shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.
