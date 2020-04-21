Kemp’s order to allow some businesses to reopen. Here’s what that means.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order that will allow some businesses to reopen as early as Friday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s open?
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, tattoo shops, hair salons and barbershops, nail salons and massage therapists will be allowed to reopen.
What’s closed?
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed.
What about the shelter in place?
The shelter-in-place order is still in effect for most Georgians.
How will businesses that are allowed to reopen operate?
Businesses that are allowed to reopen have to follow 20 guidelines. They are:
- Screening and evaluating workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough or shortness of breath.
- Requiring workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work and to seek medical attention.
- Enhancing sanitation of the workplace as appropriate.
- Requiring hand washing or sanitation by workers at appropriate places within the business location.
- Providing personal protective equipment as available and appropriate.
- Prohibiting gatherings of workers during working hours.
- Permitting workers to take breaks and meals outside, in their office or personal workspace or other areas where proper social distancing is attainable.
- Implementing teleworking for all possible workers.
- Implementing staggered shifts for all possible workers.
- Holding all meetings and conferences virtually, wherever possible.
- Delivering intangible services remotely wherever possible.
- Discouraging workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment.
- Prohibiting handshaking and other unnecessary person-to-person contact in the workplace.
- Placing notices that encourage hand hygiene at the entrance to the workplace and in other workplace areas where they are likely to be seen.
- Suspending the use of Personal Identification Number (PIN) pads, PIN entry devices, electronic signature capture, and any other credit card receipt signature requirements to the extent such suspension is permitted by agreements with credit card companies and credit agencies.
- Enforcing social distancing of non-cohabitating persons while present on such entity’s leased or owned property.
- For retailers and service providers, providing for alternative points of sale outside of buildings, including curbside pickup or delivery of products and/or services if an alternative point of sale is permitted under Georgia law.
- Increasing physical space between workers and customers.
- Providing disinfectant and sanitation products for workers to clean their workspace, equipment and tools.
- Increasing physical space between workers’ worksites to at least six feet.
Want to read the full order?
