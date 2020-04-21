Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teams are struggling to stay afloat during NASCAR's coronavirus shutdown. The series is racing to be the first professional league competing as the country begins to re-open. NASCAR has so far postponed eight events but isn't structured to withstand any sort of shutdown. The teams are struggling and NASCAR is working with states to run races without fans. The governors of Florida and Texas have both said NASCAR is welcome. State lawmakers in North Carolina want Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 as planned.