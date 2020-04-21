Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette. A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public. The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the draft, which begins Thursday. ESPN first reported Jacksonville’s desire to part with the former LSU star. If Fournette gets traded, he would be the fifth starter Jacksonville has dumped in the last six weeks.