Terrific Tuesday, Wednesday will be nice too with cool starts and seasonable and sunny afternoons. Thursday turns severe. The SPC has placed us again in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. A First Alert Weather Day has been called. All modes of severe storms are possible and add heavy rain with flash flooding into the mix. Areal and River Flooding will follow. Drier air rushes in Friday and it warms into the upper 80s Saturday. A cold front brings scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. We cool Sunday and the sun returns Monday.