First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
By WALB News Team | April 21, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 7:02 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday according to WALB’s Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us again in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms, so a First Alert Weather Day has been called.

All modes of severe storms are possible and add heavy rain with flash flooding into the mix.

Areal and River Flooding will follow. This will begin in the early afternoon Thursday and ends in the late evening.

