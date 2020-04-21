First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday according to WALB’s Meteorologist Chris Zelman.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed us again in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms, so a First Alert Weather Day has been called.
All modes of severe storms are possible and add heavy rain with flash flooding into the mix.
Areal and River Flooding will follow. This will begin in the early afternoon Thursday and ends in the late evening.
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.