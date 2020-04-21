DCP continues to monitor county businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County law enforcement is continuing to monitor essential businesses as they continue operating during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dougherty County Police (DCP) Capt. Jason Hager said that he and his team of officers will continue to monitor over 27 essential businesses in the county.
They are enforcing that owners practice the guidelines given by Gov. Brian Kemp. So far, Hager pointed out, no businesses have received any citations or been shut down.
“Officers are doing compliance checks with all the businesses in all of the non-incorporated areas in the county. They are going around and making sure that all businesses are in compliance with the governor’s order. We haven’t had a problem. For the most part, all businesses seem to be complying with the order," Captain Hager said.
Hager said that they will continue to conduct their normal police duties and monitor businesses as they prepare for other owners to reopen this Friday.
