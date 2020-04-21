DCP: 2 charged in 2019 Dougherty Co. home invasion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested for a home invasion and pointing a gun at children in a December 2019 incident, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
Desmond Darnell Daniels, 31, and Willis Pait Cooper, 43, are both sitting in jail right now.
DCP investigated the incident for months, with the help from the public and the Worth and Crisp County sheriff’s offices.
The incident happened on Dec. 19, after DCP responded to a home in the 800 block of Liberty Expressway.
Police said Daniels pulled a gun out and fired at the kids before running away with over $2,000 worth of things from the home.
DCP Sgt. David Flick said it’s been a long investigation, but it was all worth it in the end.
“We were able to identify two individuals who were involved in the home invasion. Desmond Darnell Daniels was the one who went inside the residence and Willis Cooper, he stayed outside the residence. It is good to put faces with the crime and get them off the street,” Flick told WALB.
Daniels was arrested on April 10 and is at the Dougherty County Jail. He is facing up to 19 charges. Some of those include aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and cruelty to children.
Cooper was arrested back in February and is being held in the Worth County Jail. He is facing up to seven felony charges for theft, burglary and firearm possession.
Daniels is set to stand trial in July.
There has not been a date set for when Cooper will go in front of a superior court judge.
