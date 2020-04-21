COVID-19 stalls Americus city manager hunt

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB) -Americus city leaders continue the search for their next manager.
Charles Coney was terminated from the position in February, after serving the Americus community for around a year.
Mayor Barry Blount said COVID-19 has impacted their search efforts. They have had people interested in the position, but given CDC guidelines, city leaders are taking all necessary precautions.
“It would be hard to interview anybody, face to face, so that’s kind of on hold until we get through this. Probably June or July we’ll probably start advertising for that position and hopefully doing some interviews and hiring somebody.”
Mayor Blount hopes to have a city manager in place by the end of Summer or early Fall.
He said it all depends on the coronavirus and how it continues to impact life.
He adds city leaders are closely watching the international virus and its impacts on the area.
City of Americus Finance Director Diadra Powell is the Interim city manager.
