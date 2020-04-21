35 COVID-19 deaths reported at Archbold

35 COVID-19 deaths reported at Archbold
Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | April 21, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 4:33 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Archbold health system reported Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 35.

Below is a breakdown of Archbold’s coronavirus numbers:

Cumulative Data From All Archbold Facilities

  • Total Positive Results — 357
  • Total Negative Results — 1,048
  • Total Positive Patients at Home — 250
  • Total Deaths — 35

Archbold Pinetree Screening Site

  • Total Positive Patients — 127
  • Total Negative Results — 526

Positive Cases at Each Facility On This Date

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients — 36
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients — 0
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients — 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients — 7
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents — 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents — 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents — 26

“This report reflects minor modifications in headings to clarify that some data is cumulative since testing began, and some data is a snapshot of positive cases in specific facilities on the date of the report. We are also not reporting individuals awaiting results because it is largely a factor of how many tests are being done each day and not providing useful information about the testing process itself,” Archbold stated in a press release.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.