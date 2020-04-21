35 COVID-19 deaths reported at Archbold

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Archbold health system reported Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 35.
Below is a breakdown of Archbold’s coronavirus numbers:
Cumulative Data From All Archbold Facilities
- Total Positive Results — 357
- Total Negative Results — 1,048
- Total Positive Patients at Home — 250
- Total Deaths — 35
Archbold Pinetree Screening Site
- Total Positive Patients — 127
- Total Negative Results — 526
Positive Cases at Each Facility On This Date
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients — 36
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients — 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients — 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients — 7
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents — 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents — 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents — 26
“This report reflects minor modifications in headings to clarify that some data is cumulative since testing began, and some data is a snapshot of positive cases in specific facilities on the date of the report. We are also not reporting individuals awaiting results because it is largely a factor of how many tests are being done each day and not providing useful information about the testing process itself,” Archbold stated in a press release.
