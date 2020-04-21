Bainbridge Salvation Army continues serving public in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army in Bainbridge is continuing to serve the community daily.
The retail store has been closed for almost a month now, and they're no longer taking donations of goods, but they're still doing everything they can to make sure anyone in need is taken care of.
Director Merreann McDonald said they decided to set up something new to handle any donations coming in.
“I came up with a little text 10 challenge that I sent out to some area pastors and my advisory board members,” said McDonald.
The texts ask for support and donations, which go towards food costs, which then go to families who are struggling during the pandemic.
McDonald said donations began to pour in from the community to help with food and other forms of assistance.
They’re doing a drive up pantry every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
“We have specific directions. We don’t allow them to get out of the car unless they are a walk-up or bicycle rider. If they say they have a need for food, they get a food box that would take them about five to seven days, depending on the size of their family,” said McDonald.
They also deliver to the elderly or anyone disabled who can't make it to the drive-in.
As a result of the elderly calling for assistance, they've developed a care ministry for them.
“A weekly list of the elderly to call and it’s simply somebody to talk to, somebody to listen to. Somebody to say if you have a need, and if they do have a need, she reports back to me. Our clients are very excited to have somebody call and say hello, how are you doing this week?” said McDonald.
McDonald told WALB she’s worried about the elderly during all of this, but excited that they’ve started this ministry to help.
McDonald said they’ve served about 200 families since this assistance has started.
The Salvation Army Bainbridge Service Center serves Decatur and Seminole counties.
