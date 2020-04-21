APD continues to recruit new hires in the wake of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is continuing to recruit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These new officers have gone through 13 weeks of training and are prepared to lead, the department said.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the need for officers is always at a high demand – especially now.
The agency welcomed nine new officers to the force earlier this month.
Persley said the training time frame for the new officers has not changed. However, different conditions caused the new officers to undergo a different training process.
“The officers just coming out, they will be on the front line of how we changed, moving forward. We have looked at some things we want to do, technology wise, that will make us more effective and efficient. I wouldn’t say they will be losing anything but they will be gaining some stuff," Persley told WALB.
Some businesses are looking to reopen their doors this Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp’s newest executive order.
Persley said he and his officers will continue to enforce social distancing throughout the city but all of their support will come from businesses and people in the community.
“We are really going to rely upon the business community to do their part. Not only to protect their employees but to protect their customers. I do think some of the practices that were implemented during this crisis can still be useful to these businesses," Persley said.
Persley said their main goal is to continue to recruit and retain officers and protecting the Good Life City at all costs.
