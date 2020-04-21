Americus church gives lunch to police and others during COVID-19 crisis

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus police and many others got a huge surprise Monday, when members of the Kingdom Church gave out lunches.
They also gave out "survival kits" filled with things like hand sanitizer to help them battle COVID-19.
Pastor Courtney Moore said all shifts got a survival kit, because they want to show their appreciation for their hard work.
“They’re on the front-line. They’re still having to serve. They’re still having to risk their lives and their family lives because they have to go back home to their families. They’re exposed to this coronavirus. So we want to show our appreciation," Moore said.
Americus police were not the only ones served Monday.
Moore said After Hours Care and Urgent Care staff were also fed and received kits.
Moore said they won’t stop with Monday’s giving, but plan to host more in the near future.
