Albany restaurant plans to keep dining area closed for time being

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announcing that restaurants could open back up beginning Friday, one Albany restaurant owner said he will continue to keep the inside of his restaurant closed.
Austin Newman, the owner of Austin’s Fire Grill and Oyster Bar, said there is no doubt that closing the inside of his restaurant has hurt his business. However, he also said he will continue to have the inside closed until a medical professional gives him the OK to reopen it.
“We have got to see a downtrend in this and we are not seeing that for us to reopen, it is only going to compound the problem. My fear is that in two to three weeks after we have reopened, that we are going to be closed again,” said Newman.
Newman said he is looking at a goal date of May 4 to fully reopen, but he said that decision will come once a medical professional gives him the OK.
He also wants to encourage the community to continue to support local restaurants and businesses during this pandemic.
“Restaurants and even local retail, the money stays here and helps provide for our community and that is why I just think it is important to shop local,” said Newman.
Newman said the restaurant still has its drive-thru service, catering delivery and now a grocery store service.
The grocery store service is where you can go to the restaurant's Facebook page and click on a link that takes you to the grocery order form.
“Putting the grocery store in place and drive-thru has helped me retain a few employees which has been good, so when we do get to reopen that we will be ready with our employees to be able to reopen,” explained Newman.
Newman continues to encourage the community to stay positive during this pandemic.
“My advice would be, every day, put on your bootstraps and let’s go fight another battle because this community will not be defeated," said Newman.
